newsalabama sheriff reaches settlement in county jail sexual harassment case
U.S./World

Alabama sheriff reaches settlement in county jail sexual harassment case

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

An Alabama sheriff who ignored complaints from female corrections officers about rampant sexual harassment at a county jail has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch will pay $2.02 million into a settlement fund that will be used to compensate the victims. The agreement also requires the sheriff to develop a comprehensive inmate sexual misconduct policy; train all jail employees on the new policy related to inmate sexual misconduct; maintain a dedicated housing area to house inmates found guilty of sexual misconduct; and appoint an Inmate Sexual Misconduct Disciplinary Hearing Officer to monitor and track compliance with the new inmate sexual misconduct policy.

The lawsuit against Burch alleges that male inmates harassed female employees assigned to the jail’s housing units by frequently exposing their genitals to and masturbating at them, and that inmates also directed sexual slurs, sexual propositions, threats of sexual violence and sexually degrading comments toward female employees.

“Employers must take appropriate action to protect their employees from sexual harassment in the workplace,” said Kristen Clarke, an Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Just like any other workplace, jails must take steps necessary to ensure that female employees are not subject to a sexually hostile work environment in any form.”

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

