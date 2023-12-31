Countries
Alabama blows past Liberty, 101-56, snapping Flames' three-game winning streak
Basketball, Sports

Alabama blows past Liberty, 101-56, snapping Flames’ three-game winning streak

Chris Graham
Published date:
liberty university
Alabama had no trouble with Liberty, winning 101-56 in the 2023 C.M. Newton Classic Saturday afternoon at Legacy Arena.

After a slow start (1-of-6) from the field, Alabama (8-5) made 15 of its final 22 shots (68.2 percent) over the final 15:08 of the first half to build a 48-27 lead at the break. The Tide shot 60 percent from long distance (9-of-15) and 87.5 percent (7-of-8) from the foul line in the opening 20 minutes.

Liberty (10-4) scored 11 of the first 17 points of the second half to get within, 54-38, at the 15:53 mark. Alabama answered with a 19-3 run of its own over the next 5:14 to build a commanding 73-41 lead. Mark Sears scored the final six points of the run for the Crimson Tide.

Kaden Metheny paced the Flames with 14 points, knocking down a team-high four threes. Metheny has scored in double figures 11 times in the last 12 games.

“I’m really impressed with Alabama’s team. They can hurt you in a lot of ways, and we experienced that this afternoon,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t give them a better fight. Hats off to them. They’re a very good team.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

