Akron rallies from late 3-0 deficit, gets win over Richmond at The Diamond, 6-3

Akron scored five runs in the eighth, added one more in the ninth, and held on for a 6-3 win at Richmond on Wednesday night.

The Squirrels led 3-0 entering the eighth. The big blow for the RubberDucks was a two-out, two-strike grand slam off the bat of Dayan Frias, a 5’9”, 140-pound third baseman who is the #29-rated prospect in the Cleveland Guardians farm system.

The homer was the first of the season for Frias, who hit 11 homers with High-A Lynchburg in 2023.

The late heroics wasted a solid outing from Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand, who put in five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk, striking out five.

The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (0-0, 4.50) will start for Richmond countered by Akron lefty Doug Kikhazy (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is VCU Night at The Diamond with post-game In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Virginia Credit Union. The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the rest of the season-opening homestand at The Diamond from Thursday through Sunday online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.