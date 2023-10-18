Countries
Close
AG Miyares asks Virginia’s Sheriffs to donate surplus equipment for Israeli military
Virginia

AG Miyares asks Virginia’s Sheriffs to donate surplus equipment for Israeli military

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
active shooter gun police
(© KristinSayad – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter Virginia’s 123 sheriffs yesterday requesting they donate expired or excess law enforcement gear to his office.

Miyares’s plan is to donate the surplus gear to the Israeli military as it fights Hamas terrorists.

“While I’m aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded. If you have excess law enforcement protective equipment, my office will collect them and ship it to the Israel Defense Forces,” Miyares said in the letter.

Miyares’s letter states that many Americans are offering support or humanitarian relief “to innocent Israelis and Palestinians.” His office is collecting surplus body armor, protective gear and tactical equipment from local law enforcement departments.

“During my trip to Israel earlier this year, I met women and men who serve in the Israel Defense Forces who are willing to give their lives to maintain peace in this region of the world. They are committed to democracy and the public safety of their land, and I am proud to stand with them during this difficult time,” Miyares wrote in his letter.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

