news ag commodities forum planned for tuesday in augusta county
Culture

Ag commodities forum planned for Tuesday in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published:

farm credit of virginiasThe Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host its first Star Insights Forum at the Plecker Center at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Star Insights Forum is a multi-commodity-focused offering in which participants will hear from Dr. Bart Fischer of Texas A&M University, Dr. Charley Martinez of the University of Tennessee, Dr. Alex White of Virginia Tech and Dr. Joe Moritz of West Virginia University.

Participants will have the opportunity to listen to Fischer, main session speaker, present “Insight into the Development of the 2023 Farm Bill.” In this presentation, Fischer will discuss the major events going on around the world that impact production agriculture and will provide a unique, insider’s perspective on the development of the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill.

Participants will be able to attend two afternoon workshops of their choosing:

  • Fischer will lead his afternoon sessions with his presentation on “Field Crop Market Insights.” This workshop will cover the issues impacting field crop markets across the globe and provide a glimpse at the initial market outlook for the 2023 crop year.
  • Martinez will lead his afternoon workshops with his presentation, “Current and Future Trends in the Cattle Industry,” covering marketing and supply chain factors that will impact an operation’s profitability in 2023 and in the coming years.
  • White will present “Cash Flow Management During Uncertain Times,” discussing key areas of cash flow management for dairy farms, cash flow budgets, managing inflation and year-end tax purchase alternatives.
  • Moritz will present “Innovations in Pelleting and Poultry House Heating” to include the influence of pellet quality, nutrient digestibility and feed hygienics as well as wood heating systems.

Registration is available at https://farmcreditofvirginias.com/knowledge-center/events

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

