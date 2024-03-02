Countries
After construction disrupted their den, two bear cubs get second chance in the wild
Local

After construction disrupted their den, two bear cubs get second chance in the wild

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black bear cubs wildlife center of virginia
Image courtesy Wildlife Center of Virginia

Two black bear cubs received a second chance at life in the wild after the orphans were accepted by a wild mother.

Found alone and in critical condition at an Orange County construction site, three cubs were admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Valentine’s Day. Due to injuries to one of the cubs, it was humanely euthanized.

While staff provided around-the-clock-care to the two healthy cubs bottle feeding them every six hours initially, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources biologists were hard at work searching for a possible Black Bear foster mother in the wild.

After locating a wild mother bear caring for existing cubs of her own, the two orphaned cubs were transported by DWR biologists to the den site Thursday. They gently placed the orphaned cubs into the den, and the sow almost immediately took them in without hesitation.

Though it can be difficult to monitor an active bear den, the mother appears to be appropriately caring for her new cubs, the center said.

For a history of the cubs, visit wildlifecenter.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

