Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsaccess to abortion care and miscarriage management medication threatened by court ruling
U.S./World

Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
abortion health sign protest rights women
(© Amparo Garcia – stock.adobe.com)

For more than 20 years, mifepristone has been used as a safe and effective medication in abortion care and miscarriage management.

A federal district court judge’s ruling has suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of mifepristone.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as 238 other members of Congress, submitted an amicus brief today encouraging a higher court to prevent the ruling from going into effect.

The Department of Justice announced Monday it would appeal the lower court ruling and ask the Fifth Circuit to stop the ruling from going into effect.

The amicus brief argues that the district court ruling in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA has no basis in law, poses serious health risks to pregnant patients and threatens the FDA’s drug approval process.

“The district court appears to have second-guessed FDA’s scientific determinations with cherry-picked anecdotes and studies, and on that basis, imposed a remedy that could significantly upend the status quo,” the lawmakers write in the brief.

Patients in every state may be denied access to the most common form of abortion care and a key drug used in miscarriage management if the Fifth Circuit allows the district court ruling to go into effect. The brief explains that Congress specifically designed FDA’s expert-driven drug approval process to ensure that the medications relied on by Americans are safe and effective.

“[T]he district court’s misguided stay under Section 705 of the Administrative Procedure Act will reduce access to abortion, exacerbating an already significant reproductive health crisis,” the lawmakers write. “The consequences of the district court’s remedy could extend far beyond mifepristone, for it undermines the science-based, expert-driven process that Congress designed for determining whether drugs are safe and effective.”

The consequences of the ruling reach beyond mifepristone.

“Providers and patients rely on the availability of thousands of FDA-approved drugs to treat or manage a range of medical conditions, including asthma, HIV, infertility, heart disease, diabetes and more,” the lawmakers state.

The safety and effectiveness of mifepristone is based on a thorough and comprehensive review by the FDA.

“Since mifepristone’s initial approval in 2000, FDA has repeatedly and consistently reaffirmed that the medication is safe and effective for its approved conditions of use. FDA’s process and conclusions have been validated by both Congress and the Government Accountability Office — and by the lived experience of over 5 million patients who have used the drug in the United States.”

The lawmakers conclude by asking the Fifth Circuit to stay the decision.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County
2 Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling
3 Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday
4 Class of ’21 ‘Hoos in the NBA: Catching up with Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff
5 Virginia needs to replace Nick Jackson: Sintim breaks down the guys expected to fill his shoes

Latest News

earth
U.S./World

Federal judge blocks implementation of Waters of the United States rule in 24 states

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Richmond Police identify man found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have identified the victim in a Gay Street homicide on Tuesday night.

virginia map
Virginia

Common Cause, League of Women Voters decry Buckingham County voting office controversy

Chris Graham

Two voting-rights groups are urging an end to the baseless rhetoric from the right about election fraud that has targeted poll workers across the country, including in Virginia, where the entire registrar’s office in Buckingham County quit in the face of unfounded allegations from local Republicans.

police
Local

Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday

Chris Graham
police emergency fire
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham
Culture

Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
urban trees
U.S./World

Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy