ACC sets roster of coaches, players taking part in next week’s ACC Football Kickoff

The ACC announced Wednesday the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, which is being held July 25-27 at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte.

ACC Network will broadcast live with three days of TV coverage that will begin at 9 a.m. every day.

AFP will also be there, but we don’t have a TV channel of our own, so the best we can do is write and post some videos online, which we’ll do.

Anyway, here are the guys who will be there to answer questions.

Boston College

Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Emmett Morehead, QB, Woodside, Calif.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL, Williamstown, N.J.

Christian Mahogany, OL, Elmwood Park, N.J.

Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney

Cade Klubnik, QB, Austin, Texas

Will Putnam, OL, Tampa, Fla.

Tyler Davis, DL, Apopka, Fla.

Duke

Head Coach Mike Elko

Riley Leonard, QB, Fairhope, Ala.

DeWayne Carter, DL, Pickerington, Ohio

Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, N.C.

Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jared Verse, DL, Dayton, Ohio

Kalen DeLoach, LB, Savannah, Ga.

Georgia Tech

Head Coach Brent Key

LaMiles Brooks, DB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jordan Williams, OL, Gainesville, Ga.

Sylvain Yondjouen, DL, Ruisbroek, Belgium

Louisville

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Long Island, N.Y.

Ashton Gillotte, DL, Boca Raton, Fla.

Bryan Hudson, OL, Georgetown, Ky.

Miami

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Conn.

Kam Kinchens, DB, Miami, Fla.

Matt Lee, OL, Oviedo, Fla.

North Carolina

Head Coach Mack Brown

Drake Maye, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Cedric Gray, LB, Charlotte, N.C.

John Copenhaver, TE, Roswell, Ga.

NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio

Payton Wilson, LB, Hillsborough, N.C.

Aydan White, DB, Asheville, N.C.

Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pa.

MJ Devonshire, DB, Aliquippa, Pa.

Matt Goncalves, OL, Manorville, N.Y.

Syracuse

Head Coach Dino Babers

Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, N.C.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marlowe Wax, LB, Baltimore, Md.

Virginia

Head Coach Tony Elliott

Tony Muskett, QB, Springfield, Va.

Chico Bennett, DL, Ashburn, Va.

Perris Jones, RB, Alexandria, Va.

Virginia Tech

Head Coach Brent Pry

Nick Gallo, TE, Richboro, Pa.

Josh Fuga, DL, Woodbridge, Va.

Ali Jennings, WR, Richmond, Va.

Wake Forest