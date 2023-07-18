Countries
ACC sets roster of coaches, players taking part in next week's ACC Football Kickoff
ACC sets roster of coaches, players taking part in next week's ACC Football Kickoff

Chris Graham
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

The ACC announced Wednesday the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, which is being held July 25-27 at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte.

ACC Network will broadcast live with three days of TV coverage that will begin at 9 a.m. every day.

AFP will also be there, but we don’t have a TV channel of our own, so the best we can do is write and post some videos online, which we’ll do.

Anyway, here are the guys who will be there to answer questions.

Boston College

  • Head Coach Jeff Hafley
  • Emmett Morehead, QB, Woodside, Calif.
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL, Williamstown, N.J.
  • Christian Mahogany, OL, Elmwood Park, N.J.

Clemson

  • Head Coach Dabo Swinney
  • Cade Klubnik, QB, Austin, Texas
  • Will Putnam, OL, Tampa, Fla.
  • Tyler Davis, DL, Apopka, Fla.

Duke

  • Head Coach Mike Elko
  • Riley Leonard, QB, Fairhope, Ala.
  • DeWayne Carter, DL, Pickerington, Ohio
  • Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, N.C.

Florida State

  • Head Coach Mike Norvell
  • Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Jared Verse, DL, Dayton, Ohio
  • Kalen DeLoach, LB, Savannah, Ga.

Georgia Tech

  • Head Coach Brent Key
  • LaMiles Brooks, DB, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Jordan Williams, OL, Gainesville, Ga.
  • Sylvain Yondjouen, DL, Ruisbroek, Belgium

Louisville

  • Head Coach Jeff Brohm
  • Jawhar Jordan, RB, Long Island, N.Y.
  • Ashton Gillotte, DL, Boca Raton, Fla.
  • Bryan Hudson, OL, Georgetown, Ky.

Miami

  • Head Coach Mario Cristobal
  • Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Conn.
  • Kam Kinchens, DB, Miami, Fla.
  • Matt Lee, OL, Oviedo, Fla.

North Carolina

  • Head Coach Mack Brown
  • Drake Maye, QB, Huntersville, N.C.
  • Cedric Gray, LB, Charlotte, N.C.
  • John Copenhaver, TE, Roswell, Ga.

NC State

  • Head Coach Dave Doeren
  • Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio
  • Payton Wilson, LB, Hillsborough, N.C.
  • Aydan White, DB, Asheville, N.C.

Pitt

  • Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
  • Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pa.
  • MJ Devonshire, DB, Aliquippa, Pa.
  • Matt Goncalves, OL, Manorville, N.Y.

Syracuse

  • Head Coach Dino Babers
  • Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, N.C.
  • Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Marlowe Wax, LB, Baltimore, Md.

Virginia

  • Head Coach Tony Elliott
  • Tony Muskett, QB, Springfield, Va.
  • Chico Bennett, DL, Ashburn, Va.
  • Perris Jones, RB, Alexandria, Va.

Virginia Tech

  • Head Coach Brent Pry
  • Nick Gallo, TE, Richboro, Pa.
  • Josh Fuga, DL, Woodbridge, Va.
  • Ali Jennings, WR, Richmond, Va.

Wake Forest

  • Head Coach Dave Clawson
  • Mitch Griffis, QB, Ashburn, Va.
  • Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Md.
  • Chase Jones, LB, Warren, N.J.

