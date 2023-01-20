ACC Basketball Reset: Things are starting to get clearer at midway point

As we approach the midway point of the ACC schedule, things are beginning to look a little bit clearer in terms of what teams might be able to scratch their way to an NCAA Tournament appearance and which teams are destined for the league’s cellar.

As of Friday, seven conference teams are currently projected to qualify for the Big Dance, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. With Selection Sunday still about 50 days away, there’s still a lot to be determined, of course.

Clemson was the final ACC squad to suffer defeat after jumping out to a school-record 7-0 start, but still maintains a slim lead over first place. As a result, there’s a bit more of a logjam at the top of the standings, with four teams just a game back of the 7-1 Tigers, and four more waiting in the wings with just three conference losses.

With another loaded Saturday slate of conference matchups, here’s a breakdown of how each school is performing heading into the weekend:

No. 19 Clemson Tigers

Current record: 15-4 (7-1 ACC)

Last 10 games: 8-2

Current streak: Lost 1

KenPom rating: 62nd (48th AdjO; 82nd AdjD)

NET ranking: 59th (4-2 vs. Quad 1 opponents)

Latest Bracketology projection: 8-seed

Overview: The Tigers bested Duke last Saturday, earning their first 7-0 ACC start in program history. That celebration turned out to be short-lived, however, as Clemson was finally tripped up on the road at Wake Forest on Tuesday, snapping an 11-game ACC regular-season winning streak dating back to last season. Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall combined for 41 points and 23 rebounds in the losing effort. The Tigers will try to bounce back Saturday at home, looking for a season sweep against a Virginia Tech squad that has dropped six in a row and is 0-5 in true road games so far this season.

No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Current record: 15-3 (6-2)

Last 10 games: 8-2

Current streak: Won 1

KenPom rating: 42nd (10th; 142nd)

NET ranking: 41st (5-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 5-seed

Overview: The Hurricanes fell at NC State last weekend but rebounded on a quick turnaround against Syracuse on Monday, led by Norchad Omier’s 16-point, 16-rebound performance. All 15 of Nijel Pack’s points against the Orange came from 3-point land, to help make up for Isaiah Wong’s rare off night (9 points on 1-of-8 shooting). The Canes travel to Duke on Saturday in an important contest in terms of adding to their postseason resume and staying near the top of the standings. Miami has won three of its last seven games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, including a 76-74 win last January.

No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers

Current record: 14-3 (6-2)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Won 4

KenPom rating: 10th (21st; 23rd)

NET ranking: 14th (2-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 3-seed

Overview: After winning convincingly at FSU last weekend with a small-ball look, Tony Bennett stuck with the same lineup Wednesday, as all five starters scored in double figures in a 10-point win against Virginia Tech. Kihei Clark led the way with a season-high 20 points as he became the school’s all-time wins leader with 111, as well as the Wahoos’ leader in ACC wins (65), passing former teammate Mamadi Diakite on both lists. The Cavaliers have won each of their last four games and six of their last seven, but face a tough challenge this weekend at Wake Forest, where the Demon Deacons haven’t lost all season (10-0). Virginia has won four in a row in Winston-Salem, however, and 10 of the last 11 overall again the Deacs. Wake snapped a nine-game skid in the series with a win last season in Charlottesville.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current record: 14-5 (6-2)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Won 4

KenPom rating: 72nd (32nd; 144th)

NET ranking: 68th (2-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: Next Four Out

Overview: Speaking of Steve Forbes’ squad, who won big at Boston College last weekend before handing Clemson its first conference loss Tuesday, the Demon Deacons have also won four straight and six of their last seven. Grad transfer Tyree Appleby put up a game-high 24 points in the upset of the Tigers, while Andrew Carr (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Cameron Hildreth (17 points, 10 rebounds) each produced a double-double, and Damari Monsanto added 17 points and three 3-pointers in the statement victory. Appleby, who was recently named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy (awarded to the nation’s top performer at season’s end), ranks second in the ACC in scoring (18.1 ppg) and leads the league in assists (6.1 apg). Wake will be gunning for its third upset of a ranked opponent this season Saturday against the 10th-ranked Cavaliers.

Pitt Panthers

Current record: 13-6 (6-2 ACC)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Won 2

KenPom rating: 60th (43rd; 80th)

NET ranking: 50th (3-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 9-seed

Overview: After suffering consecutive setbacks against Clemson and Duke, the Panthers rebounded with back-to-back, double-digit road wins, prevailing by 11 at Georgia Tech last weekend and then clobbering Louisville by 21 on Wednesday. Marquette grad transfer Greg Elliott led the charge against the Cardinals, pouring in a game-high 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting (5-of-8 from downtown). Jeff Capel’s squad aims for its third win in a row Saturday at home against Florida State. Pitt won last year’s only meeting against the Seminoles by five in Tallahassee.

NC State Wolfpack

Current record: 15-4 (5-3)

Last 10 games: 8-2

Current streak: Won 4

KenPom rating: 35th (41st; 45th)

NET ranking: 27th (2-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 5-seed

Overview: NC State is one of the hottest teams in the conference, knocking off 16th-ranked Miami by two in overtime last Saturday to split the season series with the Hurricanes before winning by a dozen in Atlanta on Tuesday. Kevin Keatts’ team has won seven of its last eight games, with the only loss in that stretch coming at Clemson on Dec. 30. The Pack will try to keep it rolling into Chapel Hill Saturday, a place they haven’t tasted victory since 2018. State has lost three in a row in the series against the Tar Heels. State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith continues to score at an elite level, putting up 20-plus points in each of his last five games. He leads all ACC scorers with 19.1 points per contest.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Current record: 13-6 (5-3)

Last 10 games: 8-2

Current streak: Won 2

KenPom rating: 25th (18th; 65th)

NET ranking: 36th (1-6 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 9-seed

Overview: Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot returned from his ankle injury, registering 14 points and 16 rebounds in a 21-point blowout at Louisville last weekend. The reigning ACC Player of the Year followed that up with his league-leading 11th double-double of the season against Boston College on Tuesday, finishing with 20 points and 16 boards. Grad transfer Pete Nance, who injured his back earlier this month against Wake Forest, returned to the starting lineup against the Eagles, contributing 6 points and 5 rebounds in 31 minutes. Carolina hosts NC State Saturday and has won eight of the last nine meetings against the Wolfpack, including four in a row at the Dean Dome.

Syracuse Orange

Current record: 12-7 (5-3)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Lost 1

KenPom rating: 87th (64th; 129th)

NET ranking: 110th (0-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Orange rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Notre Dame last weekend, but couldn’t follow it up with an upset win at Miami on Monday night, letting an 11-point advantage slip away after halftime. Senior center Jesse Edwards put up a season-high 25 points in the loss to the Hurricanes, adding a team-best 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Joseph Girard III added 21 points, but was just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. Jim Boeheim’s club travels back down south to face a struggling Georgia Tech team on Saturday. The Orange have won three of their last four meetings against the Yellow Jackets.

Duke Blue Devils

Current record: 13-5 (4-3)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Lost 1

KenPom rating: 27th (44th; 33rd)

NET ranking: 26th (3-5 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 6-seed

Overview: Duke was upended last weekend at Clemson, as starting point guard Jeremy Roach missed his third-straight contest. His backup, freshman Tyrese Proctor, posted a career-high 17 points against the Tigers. The Blue Devils have had all week to rest, make adjustments and prepare for Saturday’s home matchup with Miami, in what will be the 500th-consecutive sellout at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium, dating all the way back to the 1990-91 season. Duke has won 91 percent of the prior 499 games (453-46), including 11 out of 14 against the Hurricanes. The Devils are 23-9 all-time against Miami and 9-0 in front of the Cameron Crazies this season. After jumping out to a 10-2 start — with their only losses coming against Kansas and Purdue, two of the top three teams in the national rankings — the Blue Devils have gone 3-3 in their last six games.

Florida State Seminoles

Current record: 6-13 (4-4)

Last 10 games: 5-5

Current streak: Won 1

KenPom rating: 154th (115th; 208th)

NET ranking: 207th (0-6 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Seminoles couldn’t hang with Virginia in a nine-point home loss last weekend, as freshman big man Baba Miller, who was suspended for the first 16 games of the season, had to sit out the contest with a case of tonsillitis. Miller rejoined the team for Tuesday’s 13-point victory in South Bend, as all five FSU starters posted double digits, led by Darin Green Jr.’s 20 points. Leonard Hamilton’s squad enters a tough four-game stretch against ACC heavyweights Pitt, Miami, Clemson and NC State. The Seminoles won their last contest on the Panthers’ home floor two seasons ago after dropping the previous four meetings in the Steel City.

Boston College Eagles

Current record: 8-11 (2-6)

Last 10 games: 3-7

Current streak: Lost 4

KenPom rating: 195th (274th; 106th)

NET ranking: 213th (0-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: After getting demolished by Wake at home last weekend, BC then fell by 8 at UNC on Tuesday, suffering its fourth-straight loss in a game in which the Eagles failed to make a 3-pointer (0-for-6). It was the first time in 420 games that they didn’t knock down at least one triple. Senior 7-footer Quinten Post is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in his six games since joining the team, after missing the first 13 contests while recovering from a foot injury. BC looks to end its losing streak at Notre Dame on Saturday. The Eagles have won three of the last four meetings against the Fighting Irish.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Current record: 11-7 (1-6)

Last 10 games: 4-6

Current streak: Lost 6

KenPom rating: 49th (37th; 78th)

NET ranking: 60th (1-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Hokies’ losing streak stands at six after coming up short Wednesday at UVA, despite getting 2022 ACC Tournament MVP Hunter Cattoor back in the mix. Cattoor finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the loss, but his presence alone will be a much-needed boost to the team’s overall success moving forward. Prior to the game, it was learned that freshman Rodney Rice, who had just made his collegiate debut in the loss at Syracuse last Wednesday, broke a finger on his right hand in practice and is out indefinitely. It doesn’t get any easier for Mike Young’s squad on Saturday at first-place Clemson. The Hokies have won eight of the last 11 against the Tigers, but dropped the first meeting earlier this month in Blacksburg, 68-65. The combined conference record of Tech’s remaining opponents in January — Clemson, Duke, Syracuse and Miami — is 22-9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current record: 9-10 (1-7)

Last 10 games: 2-8

Current streak: Lost 2

KenPom rating: 146th (80th; 250th)

NET ranking: 181st (0-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The school announced Thursday that Mike Brey, the winningest coach in program history, is stepping down at the end of the season. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” said Brey. The Fighting Irish had a chance to win their second ACC game in a row after dropping their first five, but blew a second-half lead at Syracuse last Saturday and then fell at home to FSU on Tuesday. The Irish will host Boston College on Saturday, looking to close the season strong. Notre Dame is 27-14 all time against the Eagles (15-4 as ACC opponents).

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current record: 8-10 (1-7)

Last 10 games: 3-7

Current streak: Lost 4

KenPom rating: 144th (189th; 108th)

NET ranking: 158th (0-5 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: Josh Pastner’s Jackets stumbled at home against NC State on Tuesday, their fourth loss in a row and seventh in the last 10 games. Tech has failed to reach the 70-point mark in regulation in all seven of its conference losses this season, and is shooting just 45 percent on two-point attempts in conference games, which ranks next-to-last in the ACC. “Our lack of ability to score layups at the rim right now is alarming,” said Pastner. After hosting Syracuse on Saturday, Tech travels to Clemson and hosts Duke next week. Sophomore guard Miles Kelly, the team’s leading scorer who had registered 10-plus points in 11-straight games, has failed to do so in each of his last two contests, shooting 6-for-23 from the field (26 percent) and 2-for-11 (18 percent) from long range.

Louisville Cardinals

Current record: 2-17 (0-8)

Last 10 games: 2-8

Current streak: Lost 8

KenPom rating: 290th (319th; 230th)

NET ranking: 338th (0-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The struggles continue for the Cardinals, after falling by 21 to North Carolina last weekend and by the same margin Wednesday against Pitt, both in front of their home fans. Louisville has now lost eight in a row overall, and has lost 12-straight conference regular-season games and 19 of its last 20 dating back to last season. “How do we get focused enough, disciplined enough to not make constant and continuous mistakes?” said first-year coach Kenny Payne after the loss to the Panthers. The Cards will have the weekend off to put together a gameplan for Wednesday’s next challenge at Boston College. After that, the schedule continues to lighten up a bit for UL against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Florida State, as the Cardinals continue to search for answers.

This Week’s Results & Schedule

Monday

Miami 82, Syracuse 78

Tuesday

NC State 78, Georgia Tech 66

Florida State 84, Notre Dame 71

North Carolina 72, Boston College 64

Wake Forest 87, Clemson 77

Wednesday

Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 68

Pitt 75, Louisville 54

Saturday

Miami at Duke, Noon (ESPN)

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon (RSN)

Virginia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Florida State at Pitt, 3 p.m. (ACCN)

NC State at North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

ACC Individual Leaders

Points Per Game

Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 19.1 Tyree Appleby (WF) — 18.1 El Ellis (UL) — 17.8 Armando Bacot (UNC) — 17.6 Joseph Girard III (SU) — 16.9

Rebounds Per Game

Armando Bacot (UNC) — 11.2 Jesse Edwards (SU) — 11.0 Norchad Omier (UM) — 10.2 Hunter Tyson (CU) — 10.1 Kyle Filipowski (DU) — 9.2

Assists Per Game

Tyree Appleby (WF) — 6.1 Kihei Clark (UVA) — 5.9 Reece Beekman (UVA) — 5.1 El Ellis (UL) — 4.7 Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 4.7

Blocked Shots Per Game

Jesse Edwards (SU) — 2.8 Dereck Lively II (DU) — 1.8 Federiko Federiko (UP) — 1.6 Kadin Shedrick (UVA) — 1.6 Ja’von Franklin (GT) — 1.5

Steals Per Game

Judah Mintz (SU) — 2.0 Jack Clark (NCST) — 1.9 Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 1.8 Tyree Appleby (WF) — 1.8 Justyn Mutts (VT) — 1.7

ACC Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

North Carolina — 79.6 NC State — 79.5 Miami — 78.4 Wake Forest — 77.9 Clemson — 75.7

Scoring Defense

Virginia — 59.9 Duke — 63.4 Virginia Tech — 66.4 Pitt — 67.5 Clemson — 67.8

Rebounds Per Game

Duke — 39.8 North Carolina — 39.4 Pitt — 38.0 NC State — 38.0 Georgia Tech — 36.9

Assists Per Game

Virginia — 16.1 Syracuse — 15.2 Clemson — 15.0 Pitt — 14.7 Virginia Tech — 14.7

Blocked Shots Per Game

Syracuse — 5.6 Virginia — 4.8 NC State — 4.7 Duke — 4.3 Georgia Tech — 4.2

Steals Per Game