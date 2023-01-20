Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news 90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout virginia
State/National

$90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

A total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants were awarded to 21 sites – including Staunton and Waynesboro – across the Commonwealth.

Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the state’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.

The program’s goal is to identify, assess, and improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres or 50 acres in the western part of the Commonwealth.

“It is critical for Virginia to create a diverse portfolio of sites that are attractive to different industry sectors and meet varying location and infrastructure needs, and these grants are a major step in the right direction to help the Commonwealth catch up on site development,” said Jason El Koubi, VEDP President and CEO. “Additional funding for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program will allow VEDP to expand the program and invest in more sites, enhancing the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and accelerating economic development in Virginia.”

The program has two components:

  1. Site characterization to assess and designate a site’s current level of development; and
  2. Site development to further develop a pool of potential sites across the Commonwealth. Localities can apply for grants to assist with the costs associated with the initial assessment and the development required to increase a site’s current designation level.

Fiscal Year 2023 VBRSP award recipients include the following:

  • Chesterfield County, Upper Magnolia Green, $25,000,000
  • Henry County, Commonwealth Crossing Business Park, $22,237,705
  • Louisa County, Shannon Hill Regional Business Park, $11,590,000
  • Frederick County, Valley Innovation Park, $7,225,000
  • City of Staunton, Staunton Crossing, $4,555,000
  • City of Waynesboro, Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, $3,911,145
  • City of Norfolk, Fairwinds Landing, $3,351,865
  • Alleghany County, Alleghany Regional Commerce Center, $3,290,000
  • Albemarle County, North Park, a UVA Discover Park, $3,000,000
  • Pittsylvania County, Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, $1,500,000
  • City of Chesapeake, Coastal Virginia Commerce Park, $750,000
  • Wise County, Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park, $750,000
  • Roanoke County, Wood Haven, $504,149
  • James City County, Hazelwood Farms, $485,500
  • Giles County, Wheatland EcoPark, $387,865
  • Amherst County, Dillard Tract, $322,071
  • City of Lynchburg, Ivy Creek Innovation Park Sites A&B, $261,750
  • Essex County, Tappahannock Industrial Park, $261,300
  • Sussex County, Sussex Megasite, $247,900
  • Multiple, Site Characterization Grants and Other, $220,000
  • City of Roanoke, Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology, Tract 8, $85,000
  • Bedford County, New London Business and Technology Center,  Phase 2, $63,750

The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program was developed by a team of state, regional, and local stakeholders including VEDP, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, railroad representatives, utility representatives, civil engineers, and other government, business, and industry representatives. Grants are considered on a competitive basis and made at the discretion of an investment committee composed of VEDP and Administration leaders.

Related stories

Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley

Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city

Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

house for sale
,

Back to normal?: Virginia housing market returns to pre-pandemic sales activity
Rebecca Barnabi
glenn youngkin
,

Glenn Youngkin told Ford Motor Co. no, which sure did own the libs
Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin apparently said no to Ford Motor Co. because he’s afraid that Donald Trump would use Ford to make fun of his “Chinese sounding” last name at a presidential debate.

wildlife center of virginia
,

Rare seabird admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi

A rarely-seen Razorbill, also known as a Razor-billed Auk, was rescued January 17 in Virginia Beach and admitted to the center this week.

virginia economy
, ,

Amazon announces $35B investment in data center campuses in Virginia
Chris Graham
farmers market
, ,

Project GROWS: Verona Farmers Market will not be offered at Government Center in 2023
Crystal Graham
uva basketball
,

Game Notes: What you need to know about Saturday’s UVA-Wake Forest hoops showdown
Chris Graham
blue ridge music center webcam
,

Consulting firm to expand impact of Blue Ridge Music Center with $50K grant
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy