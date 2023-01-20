$90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia

A total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants were awarded to 21 sites – including Staunton and Waynesboro – across the Commonwealth.

Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the state’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.

The program’s goal is to identify, assess, and improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres or 50 acres in the western part of the Commonwealth.

“It is critical for Virginia to create a diverse portfolio of sites that are attractive to different industry sectors and meet varying location and infrastructure needs, and these grants are a major step in the right direction to help the Commonwealth catch up on site development,” said Jason El Koubi, VEDP President and CEO. “Additional funding for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program will allow VEDP to expand the program and invest in more sites, enhancing the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and accelerating economic development in Virginia.”

The program has two components:

Site characterization to assess and designate a site’s current level of development; and Site development to further develop a pool of potential sites across the Commonwealth. Localities can apply for grants to assist with the costs associated with the initial assessment and the development required to increase a site’s current designation level.

Fiscal Year 2023 VBRSP award recipients include the following:

Chesterfield County, Upper Magnolia Green, $25,000,000

Henry County, Commonwealth Crossing Business Park, $22,237,705

Louisa County, Shannon Hill Regional Business Park, $11,590,000

Frederick County, Valley Innovation Park, $7,225,000

City of Staunton, Staunton Crossing, $4,555,000

City of Waynesboro, Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, $3,911,145

City of Norfolk, Fairwinds Landing, $3,351,865

Alleghany County, Alleghany Regional Commerce Center, $3,290,000

Albemarle County, North Park, a UVA Discover Park, $3,000,000

Pittsylvania County, Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, $1,500,000

City of Chesapeake, Coastal Virginia Commerce Park, $750,000

Wise County, Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park, $750,000

Roanoke County, Wood Haven, $504,149

James City County, Hazelwood Farms, $485,500

Giles County, Wheatland EcoPark, $387,865

Amherst County, Dillard Tract, $322,071

City of Lynchburg, Ivy Creek Innovation Park Sites A&B, $261,750

Essex County, Tappahannock Industrial Park, $261,300

Sussex County, Sussex Megasite, $247,900

Multiple, Site Characterization Grants and Other, $220,000

City of Roanoke, Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology, Tract 8, $85,000

Bedford County, New London Business and Technology Center, Phase 2, $63,750

The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program was developed by a team of state, regional, and local stakeholders including VEDP, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, railroad representatives, utility representatives, civil engineers, and other government, business, and industry representatives. Grants are considered on a competitive basis and made at the discretion of an investment committee composed of VEDP and Administration leaders.

