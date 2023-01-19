Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley

City leaders are weighing in on the $4.56 million grant awarded to Staunton Crossing, and they promise that the development will have positive economic impacts throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

“The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” said Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey. “Developing Staunton Crossing in the right way is important, not only to the City of Staunton, but also to Augusta County and the entire Shenandoah Valley.”

On Monday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the Commonwealth. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants.

Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia. The program’s goal is to identify, assess and improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres or 50 acres in the western part of the Commonwealth.

Localities were able to apply for grants to assist with costs associated with the initial assessment and the development required to increase a site’s current designation level. In January of 2022, the city was awarded an $850,780 VEDP grant that is being used to complete required due diligence reports, engineering and construction design plans for water and sewer to elevate the site to a Tier 4/5 level.

“Staunton Crossing is well on its way to becoming a high-tax revenue generating property producing quality jobs, having a strong economic development presence in the state,” said Staunton Director of Economic Development Billy Vaughn. “The continued support by, and partnership with, VEDP is key to our success.”

Staunton Crossing is located at the junction of Interstates 81 and 64 and is the former site of Western State Hospital.

Staunton’s Economic Development Authority purchased the nearly 300-acre property from the state in 2009, and tangible, pre-development improvements began in 2014.

Summer 2022 marked the completion of a project to demolish the Western State Hospital buildings and removal of the above- and below-ground tanks.

In 2016, the first 25 acres were sold to Staunton Crossing Partners, LLC, who have since brought in two hotels, four restaurants, a mobile phone company and a convenience store/gas station.

Long-range development plans allow for a wide variety of uses, including retail, commercial and light industrial businesses.

For more information regarding Staunton Crossing, visit www.stauntonbusiness.com.

Related story

Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city