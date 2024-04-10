9 Virginia closes homestand with 8-4 win over in-state rival VCU on Tuesday

Ninth-ranked Virginia, wrapping up a successful homestand, notched an 8-4 win over a game VCU squad on Tuesday at The Dish.

Virginia (26-7) got a three-run homer from Harrison Didawick (.323/.436/.700, 14 HR, 47 RBI), and a three-hit night from leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall (.316/.357/.439, 3 HR, 31 RBIs).

VCU (22-11) took a 4-3 lead in the fifth due to struggles out of the pen from Jay Woolfolk and Owen Coady, ahead of the Didawick homer, which put the ‘Hoos ahead to stay.

Chase Hungate (3-0, 4.18 ERA), one of 10 Virginia pitchers used on the night, got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.