Home #9 Virginia closes homestand with 8-4 win over in-state rival VCU on Tuesday
#9 Virginia closes homestand with 8-4 win over in-state rival VCU on Tuesday

Chris Graham
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

Ninth-ranked Virginia, wrapping up a successful homestand, notched an 8-4 win over a game VCU squad on Tuesday at The Dish.

Virginia (26-7) got a three-run homer from Harrison Didawick (.323/.436/.700, 14 HR, 47 RBI), and a three-hit night from leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall (.316/.357/.439, 3 HR, 31 RBIs).

VCU (22-11) took a 4-3 lead in the fifth due to struggles out of the pen from Jay Woolfolk and Owen Coady, ahead of the Didawick homer, which put the ‘Hoos ahead to stay.

Chase Hungate (3-0, 4.18 ERA), one of 10 Virginia pitchers used on the night, got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

