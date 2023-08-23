Countries
$2M available to developers creating affordable housing in Harrisonburg
Economy, Local

$2M available to developers creating affordable housing in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
Published date:
affordable housing crisis market
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

Developers looking to create and preserve affordable housing in Harrisonburg, including rental and homeownership opportunities, may now apply for funding support from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act housing development fund.

Harrisonburg City Council voted in December in favor of creating a housing development fund using federal dollars received through ARPA. Developers may apply for funds to support upcoming housing projects or the preservation of existing units.

Applications will be evaluated for their contribution toward the need to address long-term, high-quality affordable housing in Harrisonburg.

Project team experience and capacity, as well as how quickly a project can come to fruition, will also be considered when awarding funds.

The fund will support the city’s goal of having “housing for all” as outlined in the Harrisonburg 2039 City Council vision plan.

“We recognize the need for more affordable housing in Harrisonburg, as well as the need to ensure the affordable housing we already have is preserved and available to support our community,” said Harrisonburg Housing Coordinator Liz Webb. “Harrisonburg City Council has shown its commitment to addressing this issue by investing $2 million of ARPA funds into projects that can bring us closer to ensuring we have a wealth of affordable, diverse housing options for all.”

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.

More information on the housing development fund is available.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

