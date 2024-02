A 23-year-old Richmond man has died after a single-car crash in Norfolk Saturday night.

Jeffery Pleasant, 23, was taken to the hospital following the crash where he later died from his injuries.

A passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers responded to the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard for a report of a car that had hit a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.