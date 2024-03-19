Countries
Home $1M grant will help expand access to justice in Virginia, regardless of income
Economy, Virginia

$1M grant will help expand access to justice in Virginia, regardless of income

Crystal Graham
Published date:
rent eviction notice tenant housing insecurity
(© Formatoriginal – stock.adobe.com)

A $1 million grant will help the Virginia Poverty Law Center expand its legal resources and online materials to assist thousands of Virginians with self-help materials if they cannot afford a lawyer.

The seven-figure grant was received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott through her Yield Giving charitable organization.

“I’ve been a legal aid lawyer for 37 years. We started with the promise of a lawyer for everyone that needs one, but lack of resources has never made that possible. We added legal helplines to reach more people, and now we’re taking our mission to the next level to reach more people that need our help,” said Jay Speer, VPLC Executive Director. “The promise of equal protection under the law is hollow if millions have no real access to justice, especially when they don’t have a lawyer representing them.”

The project will kick off in May with a new Eviction Defense Center. The online resource will provide simple, usable information and innovative tools tenants can take to court to fight eviction.

EDC Director Phil Storey says people facing evictions in court without an attorney rarely have good outcomes.

“But many people can get better results if they come ready to present information in ways that make it easy for the judge to understand,” said Storey.

The funding provides a foundation for VPLC’s ongoing commitment to expand and sustain resources for those who need help with housing issues, health care, public benefits, consumer rights, utilities fairness and advocacy for children, seniors and parents.

For more information on the Virginia Poverty Law Center, visit vplc.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

