$1M grant will help expand access to justice in Virginia, regardless of income

A $1 million grant will help the Virginia Poverty Law Center expand its legal resources and online materials to assist thousands of Virginians with self-help materials if they cannot afford a lawyer.

The seven-figure grant was received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott through her Yield Giving charitable organization.

“I’ve been a legal aid lawyer for 37 years. We started with the promise of a lawyer for everyone that needs one, but lack of resources has never made that possible. We added legal helplines to reach more people, and now we’re taking our mission to the next level to reach more people that need our help,” said Jay Speer, VPLC Executive Director. “The promise of equal protection under the law is hollow if millions have no real access to justice, especially when they don’t have a lawyer representing them.”

The project will kick off in May with a new Eviction Defense Center. The online resource will provide simple, usable information and innovative tools tenants can take to court to fight eviction.

EDC Director Phil Storey says people facing evictions in court without an attorney rarely have good outcomes.

“But many people can get better results if they come ready to present information in ways that make it easy for the judge to understand,” said Storey.

The funding provides a foundation for VPLC’s ongoing commitment to expand and sustain resources for those who need help with housing issues, health care, public benefits, consumer rights, utilities fairness and advocacy for children, seniors and parents.

For more information on the Virginia Poverty Law Center, visit vplc.org