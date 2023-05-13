Countries
news14 virginia rolls in series opener with louisville winning 15 5
Sports

#14 Virginia rolls in series opener with Louisville, winning 15-5

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball nick parker
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia got out to a 13-0 lead on its way to a 15-5 series-opening win over Louisville on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The 14th-ranked ‘Hoos (39-11, 14-11) won their 30th game at The Dish, their most home wins since the 2013 season.

Ethan Anderson was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI on the night. His double in the fifth inning was his 23rd of the season, tying the single season program record co-held by Stephen Bruno (2012) and Dan Street (2002).

Griff O’Ferrall strung together four hits and was a homer short of the cycle in the contest. It was his third four-hit game of the year.

Nick Parker struck out five batters and was charged with two earned runs over 6.1 innings of work. The righthander did not allow a run and scattered two hits over in his first six innings.

Parker improved to 5-0 on the season and UVA is 9-2 in games he starts this season.

Jake Gelof became UVA’s first player to hit 20 home runs in two different seasons with a 453-foot blast over the clubhouse in left-center. He is one homer shy of matching his career-high set last season and three shy of breaking UVA’s single season mark.

The series continues Saturday with the middle game against Louisville with a 4 p.m. first pitch on ACC Network. The Cavaliers will have Connelly Early (9-1) on the mound. He will be opposed by lefty Tate Kuehner (2-2).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

