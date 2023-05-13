14 Virginia rolls in series opener with Louisville, winning 15-5

Virginia got out to a 13-0 lead on its way to a 15-5 series-opening win over Louisville on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The 14th-ranked ‘Hoos (39-11, 14-11) won their 30th game at The Dish, their most home wins since the 2013 season.

Ethan Anderson was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI on the night. His double in the fifth inning was his 23rd of the season, tying the single season program record co-held by Stephen Bruno (2012) and Dan Street (2002).

Griff O’Ferrall strung together four hits and was a homer short of the cycle in the contest. It was his third four-hit game of the year.

Nick Parker struck out five batters and was charged with two earned runs over 6.1 innings of work. The righthander did not allow a run and scattered two hits over in his first six innings.

Parker improved to 5-0 on the season and UVA is 9-2 in games he starts this season.

Jake Gelof became UVA’s first player to hit 20 home runs in two different seasons with a 453-foot blast over the clubhouse in left-center. He is one homer shy of matching his career-high set last season and three shy of breaking UVA’s single season mark.

The series continues Saturday with the middle game against Louisville with a 4 p.m. first pitch on ACC Network. The Cavaliers will have Connelly Early (9-1) on the mound. He will be opposed by lefty Tate Kuehner (2-2).