14 UVA tops Radford, 8-0, to finish non-conference schedule 25-0

Virginia shut out Radford, 8-0, on Wednesday at The Dish, completing a 25-0 run through its non-conference schedule.

Jack O’Connor (5-3, 4.02 ERA) got the win on the staff day, striking out five in three perfect innings of relief.

Seven pitchers combined to hold Radford (9-40) to four hits, striking out 12 and walking one.

Jake Gelof was the power behind the throne for #14 Virginia (38-11), going 3-for-3 with a homer, his 19th of the season.

Gelof has 76 RBIs this season, five shy of his UVA single-season record, set last year.

Ethan Anderson also went deep, blasting a 432-foot homer in the second, his eighth home run of the season.

Virginia returns to action this weekend with its final home ACC series of the season. The Cavaliers will host Louisville in a three-game set beginning Friday at 6 p.m.