11th Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine readies for delivery to U.S. Navy

The Newport News Shipbuilding division moved another step closer toward delivery of the Virginia-class submarine New Jersey to the U.S. Navy.

New Jersey is currently pierside at NNS and is in the final stages of construction and testing. New Jersey was christened in November 2021 at NNS. It is the first submarine designed with modifications for gender integration.

The first meal was recently served aboard the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.

To celebrate the first meal, the crew welcomed the ship’s sponsor, Susan DiMarco, who is a New Jersey resident, retired dentist and the wife of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, to dine with them.

The menu included some of the crew’s voted favorites, such as barbeque brisket, baked catfish, cornbread, accompanying side dishes and “hard pack” ice cream.

“The first meal is a meaningful milestone in the submarine’s construction as it represents the start of what will be thousands of meals served aboard New Jersey as the crew prepares to bring her into the fleet,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “We understand the important mission ahead for New Jersey, and we look forward to delivering this critical asset in service of the nation.”

Cmdr. Steve Halle, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit, said he was excited to share the milestone DiMarco and her son.

“It’s refreshing to see the crew transition to working and eating onboard as we achieve the first step in bringing the ship to life,” said Cmdr. Halle.

Following successful sea trials later this year, New Jersey will be the 11th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS.

NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.