Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
news11th virginia class nuclear powered submarine readies for delivery to u s navy
Virginia

11th Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine readies for delivery to U.S. Navy

Crystal Graham
Published date:
navy submarine newport news meal
Submitted photo

The Newport News Shipbuilding division moved another step closer toward delivery of the Virginia-class submarine New Jersey to the U.S. Navy.

New Jersey is currently pierside at NNS and is in the final stages of construction and testing. New Jersey was christened in November 2021 at NNS. It is the first submarine designed with modifications for gender integration.

The first meal was recently served aboard the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.

To celebrate the first meal, the crew welcomed the ship’s sponsor, Susan DiMarco, who is a New Jersey resident, retired dentist and the wife of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, to dine with them.

The menu included some of the crew’s voted favorites, such as barbeque brisket, baked catfish, cornbread, accompanying side dishes and “hard pack” ice cream.

“The first meal is a meaningful milestone in the submarine’s construction as it represents the start of what will be thousands of meals served aboard New Jersey as the crew prepares to bring her into the fleet,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “We understand the important mission ahead for New Jersey, and we look forward to delivering this critical asset in service of the nation.”

Cmdr. Steve Halle, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit, said he was excited to share the milestone DiMarco and her son.

“It’s refreshing to see the crew transition to working and eating onboard as we achieve the first step in bringing the ship to life,” said Cmdr. Halle.

Following successful sea trials later this year, New Jersey will be the 11th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS.

NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

graduation ceremony
Virginia

GRASP awards 212 scholarships to students throughout state to continue education

Crystal Graham
alzheimers
U.S. News

FDA approval for Alzheimer’s disease treatment is a ‘monumental step forward’

Crystal Graham

An advocacy organization is celebrating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to grant the approval of a disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s disease.

donald trump
Columns, Politics

What if the White House cocaine baggie had been found on Trump’s watch?

Chris Graham

“Can you imagine,” Sen. Lindsey Graham asked, rhetorically, in a conversation with Fox News host Sandra Smith, discussing the mysterious White House cocaine baggie, “if this had happened on Trump’s watch?”

child at dentist office
Local

Dental clinic provider recognized for care to low-income residents in SAW region

Crystal Graham
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Sports

UVA baseball lands Indiana centerfielder Bobby Whalen from the transfer portal

Chris Graham
fire
Local

Lightning causes residential fire in Albemarle County; fortunately, no injuries reported

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Kon Knueppel sets second official visit to Virginia: Good news for UVA basketball recruiting

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy