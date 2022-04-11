New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Sandra Beasley, Erika Meitner

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host an in-person reading with poets Sandra Beasley and Erika Meitner on Saturday, May 7, from 4-5 p.m.

Beasley will be reading from her latest poetry collection, Made to Explode, and Meitner will be reading from her new poetry collection, Useful Junk.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public. The shop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Beasley is the author of four poetry collections—Made to Explode; Count the Waves; I Was the Jukebox, which won the 2009 Barnard Women Poets Prize; and Theories of Falling—as well as Don’t Kill the Birthday Girl: Tales from an Allergic Life, a disability memoir and cultural history of food allergies.

She served as the editor for Vinegar and Char: Verse from the Southern Foodways Alliance. Honors for her work include the 2019 Munster Literature Centre’s John Montague International Poetry Fellowship, a 2015 NEA fellowship, and five DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities fellowships. She lives in Washington, D.C.

Meitner is the author of six books of poems, including Ideal Cities (Harper Perennial, 2010), a 2009 National Poetry Series winner; Copia (BOA Editions, 2014); and Holy Moly Carry Me (BOA Editions, 2018), winner of the 2018 National Jewish Book Award and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in poetry.

Her work has appeared most recently in The New Yorker, VQR, The New Republic, Poetry Northwest, Orion, and The Believer. Meitner is currently a professor of English at Virginia Tech. Her newest book, Useful Junk, will be published by BOA Editions in April.

