New Dominion Bookshop to host book reading with bestselling author Corban Addison

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with bestselling author Corban Addison on Friday, July 8, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Addison will be reading from his new book, Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial, which will be released from Knopf in June.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Author John Grisham says: “Beautifully written, impeccably researched, and told with the air of suspense that few writers can handle, Wastelands is a story I wish I had written.”

The book is set in the once idyllic coastal plain of North Carolina and is home to a close-knit, rural community that for more than a generation has battled the polluting practices of large-scale farming taking place in its own backyard. After years of frustration and futility, an impassioned cadre of local residents, led by a team of intrepid and dedicated lawyers, filed a lawsuit against one of the world’s most powerful companies, and, miraculously, they won.

As vivid and fast-paced as a thriller, Wastelands takes readers into the heart of a legal battle over the future of America’s farmland and into the lives of the people who found the courage to fight.

Addison is an internationally bestselling author of four novels: A Walk Across the Sun, The Garden of Burning Sand, The Tears of Dark Water (winner of the inaugural Wilbur Smith Adventure writing prize), and A Harvest of Thorns, all of which address some of today’s most pressing human rights issues. An attorney, activist, and world traveler, he lives with his wife and children in Virginia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located on the Downtown Mall at 404 E Main St.

Like this: Like Loading...