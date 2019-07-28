Nats salvage finale behind Strasburg, offense

Published Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019, 5:20 pm

washington nationalsStephen Strasburg gave up a run on two hits in seven innings, and Washington got to Walker Buehler, in an 11-4 Nats win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

The win allowed the Nationals to avoid a three-game sweep, and with Atlanta losing at Philadelphia on Sunday, allows Washington to get back to five and half games behind the Braves in the NL East.

Strasburg (14-4, 3.26 ERA) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter, and also had an RBI single in a four-run Washington sixth that broke the game open on Buehler (9-2, 3.38 ERA).

The big righty later came around to score.

Brian Dozier (15) and Juan Soto (18) each homered for the Nats, and Victor Robles was 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple.

Anthony Rendon was also 3-for-4 with three RBI.

The Nats and Braves meet up beginning Monday in a key three-game NL East showdown series at Nats Park.

Patrick Corbin (8-5, 3.25 ERA) matches up with Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.50 ERA) in the scheduled 7 p.m. start.

Story by Chris Graham



