Nats make it two of three at NL East-leading Atlanta

Washington’s 1-4 hitters had a combined 11 hits, and Anibal Sanchez and three relievers made the effort stand up in a 5-3 Nats’ win Saturday night in Atlanta.

The win was the second in three games in the series with the NL East-leading Braves, who still have a five and a half game lead on Washington heading into the series finale Sunday night.

Sanchez (6-6, 3.80 ERA) wasn’t exactly lights-out, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings in the win.

The Nats bullpen, which had struggled mightily earlier in the week, surrendering eight runs in the final two innings of a 9-2 loss to Baltimore on Wednesday, was stellar on Saturday in Atlanta.

The pen put in four scoreless innings, allowing just three Braves baserunners.

Sean Doolittle (21 saves, 2.85 ERA) picked up the save, retiring five straight Atlanta hitters in an inning and two-thirds, striking out two.

Matt Adams (15) hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google