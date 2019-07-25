Nats complete doubleheader sweep of Rockies, four back in NL East
Patrick Corbin and, eventually, Sean Doolittle, shut out the Colorado Rockies, 2-0, in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday, completing a Nats sweep that leaves Washington four games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
Corbin (9-5, 3.25 ERA) gave up three hits in six shutout innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Yan Gomes had a solo homer in the seventh for Washington (55-46), which is now four games back of Atlanta in the NL East.
Doolittle earned his second save of the doubleheader, and 23rd of the season, with a scoreless ninth.
