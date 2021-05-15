Nathan Light throws gem as VMI beats ETSU, 6-5

Published Friday, May. 14, 2021, 8:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Redshirt sophomore Nathan Light was outstanding for seven innings on the hill, and the VMI baseball team held on for a 6-5 victory over visiting ETSU Friday in a Southern Conference game.

Light, a left-hander, allowed just five hits, two walks and one earned run with five strikeouts to earn his third win of the season.

Ty Swaim brought home Zac Morris with a single in the second to give VMI a 1-0 lead. Ashton King homered for ETSU in the third, but Will Knight countered with a solo homer in the bottom half of the frame.

VMI scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. The Keydets loaded the bases and the first run came home on a Cody Warner walk. Justin Starke and Will Knight followed with sacrifice flies, and Trey Morgan finished the scoring in the frame with an RBI single.

ETSU rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth, including a two-run home run from Bryce Hodge. Morgan moved from centerfield to the mound to record the final out and earn his second save of the season.

Nuccio and Swaim each had a hit and a walk for VMI (14-27/9-15 SoCon).

Hodge was 3-for-5 for ETSU.

​​​​​​​The Keydets and Bucs (21-22/10-13) will finish the three-game series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. VMI’s nine seniors will be honored after game one.

Related

Comments