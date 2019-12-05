NASCAR to debut NASCAR Cup Series in 2020

NASCAR is going without an entitlement sponsor for its premier series in 2020, with the announcement Thursday that it is going with the name NASCAR Cup Series.

The move is strategic, on the heels of Monster Energy deciding to end its three-year run as the entitlement sponsor with the 2019 season.

The new sponsor model will feature four brands as what NASCAR is terming “premier partners”: Busch Beer, Coca-Cola®, GEICO and Xfinity.

“This has been a monumental year for our sport, one highlighted by significant changes in our business model to ensure long-term viability and growth,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR president, in a news release. “As we begin this new chapter, we are joined by four incredible brands with deep-rooted histories across all levels of our sport. We are honored to have this elite group represent our NASCAR Cup Series for years to come.”

The four brands will collectively own a presence connected to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and NASCAR All-Star Race. They will also be prominently featured in multiple platforms across the sport, including integrations in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions and at-track activations.

“This new model will provide our Premier Partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer, in the release. “Each of these partners have demonstrated their commitment to our brand-loyal fan base and we are excited about how these brands will elevate the NASCAR Cup Series.”

