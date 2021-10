NASCAR Playoff Update: Who joins Kyle Larson in the Championship 4?

Rod Mullins joins the show to update us on the 2021 NASCAR playoff chase, with Kyle Larson having locked down the first spot in the Championship 4 with his win in Texas this past weekend. Who might join him this weekend in Kansas?