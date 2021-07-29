Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-81 in Augusta County

A multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers and passenger vehicles is blocking northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 228 in Augusta County.

The crash was reported about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. Emergency responders are working to clear the scene, but there is no estimated time for reopening travel lanes. Motorists are advised to avoid this area, which is just north of exit 227 (Verona).

The Virginia Department of Transportation is setting up a detour for northbound I-81 traffic. Motorists will take exit 227, then follow Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) west and Route 11 (Lee Highway) north for about seven miles to rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 235 (Weyers Cave).

