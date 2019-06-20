Morgan Griffith statement on FCC Connected Care Program
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) comments after FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr announced in Laurel Fork plans to advance a $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.
“Telehealth can bring more health care access and choice to rural areas. The FCC’s support for telehealth through the Connected Care Pilot Program will help health care providers reach more patients at a lower cost. It is fitting that Commissioner Carr made this announcement in Laurel Fork, as the people of Southwest Virginia stand to benefit from telehealth initiatives such as the Connected Care Pilot Program.”
