Moped driver killed in Orange County crash
Virginia State Police Trooper C.W. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle crash reported Wednesday morning in Orange County.
The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 13,400 block of James Madison Highway/Route 15 near Sedwick Lane.
A 2015 Honda moped had been traveling south on James Madison Highway when it attempted to make a left turn. The moped pulled across the northbound lanes of Route 15 and across the path of a northbound 2018 Honda Accord. The Accord was unable to stop in time and struck the moped.
The moped’s operator, Douglas G. Partin, 38, of Orange, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Accord, Sarah M. McLaughlin, 29, of Keswick, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
