MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 21

Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Tuesday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our three favorite picks.

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.

We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 21): Cody Bellinger Over 0.5 Total Bases (-140)

With our first MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with former MVP Cody Bellinger to have over 0.5 total bases. Bellinger would only need to get a hit here and there’s no reason why he can’t complete that task. He’s struggled this year as he’s currently hitting .212 with eight home runs, but his advanced numbers are something that we have to take into account.

He hits balls hard at a high level and that means that he should be able to find some success sometime in the near future if he can slow down on his strikeout numbers just a bit.

He’s going to be coming into this one with an above-average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage, and outs above average.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 21): Oneil Cruz Over 0.5 Total Bases (-175)

For our second player prop of the day, let’s go with Oneil Cruz to have over 0.5 total bases. The youngster made his MLB debut on Monday and is showing the world that he might be the best player in Major League Baseball in a few seasons. He went 2-5 with four RBIs in his first game and also threw a ball to first base that was the hardest of the season by an infielder this year.

His advanced numbers aren’t too telling because he hasn’t played in the Major Leagues for long enough, but what he’s been able to through throughout his career in minor leagues suggests that he should be one of the best players in baseball.

He’s also facing a righty in Matt Swarmer, which should make him more confident up at the plate and that will result in him hitting balls hard at an elite level in this one.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 21): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

With our final pick of the day, let’s go with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees to have over 1.5 total boxes. The Tampa Bay Rays have yet to announce a starting pitcher in this one, but Aaron Judge has undoubtedly been the best hitter in the league to start the season and it shouldn’t matter who’s on the mound. He’s going to be coming into this one with the league-leading 25 home runs and is also hitting .301 on the season.

His advanced numbers suggest that there’s not going to be any regression on the year as he currently has an average exit velocity in the 99th percentile, an exit velocity in the 98th percentile, an xBA in the 98th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 100th percentile.

He’s essentially been a created player this year and that shouldn’t change even without knowing who’s going to be the starting pitcher for Tampa Bay.