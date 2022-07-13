MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 13
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games today, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 13): Corey Seager Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
With our first MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers have over 1.5 total bases against the Oakland Athletics. Seager struggled a bit throughout the beginning of the year, but he’s now hitting .244 and has belted 20 home runs. He’s going to be coming into this one playing great baseball throughout the past month or so and it’s a great spot for him in this one.
If he can continue hitting balls hard just like he has all season, he should be able to come through for us against an Athletics team that has one of the worst rotations in all of baseball. Corey Seager currently has an average exit velocity in the 85th percentile, an xBA in the 94th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 74th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 13): Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
With our second MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Freddie Freeman to have over 1.5 total bases. The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have a tough task at hand against Adam Wainwright, but Freddie Freeman has found some success against him throughout his career as he currently has an average exit velocity of 92 MPH against Wainwright. He hasn’t found many holes as he’s hitting .222 against him, but if he can continue barreling up baseballs at a high level, he should be able to get on base a few times here or even knock one out of the park.
Freeman is going to be coming into this room with some impressive numbers on the season as he’s currently hitting .307 and has 11 home runs. His power numbers are a bit down this year, but he’s starting to figure it out at the plate a bit more in terms of power.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 13): Pete Alonso Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets to have over 1.5 total bases. The New York Mets are going to be facing their NL East rival in Charlie Morton the Atlanta Braves and Pete Alonso has done a great job in his career against him.
He’s going to be coming into this one with a .400 batting average in 10 at-bats and has belted a double. He currently has an average exit velocity of 93.6 MPH throughout his career and that should be huge for us here. Alonso has been a force at the place this season as he’s currently hitting .272 and has hit 23 home runs.