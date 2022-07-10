MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today July 10
On Sunday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (July 10)
MLB Predictions Today: Cleveland Guardians ML (-120)
|Bet
|Royals
|Guardians
|Play
|Moneyline
|+100
|-120
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-165)
|-1.5 (+140)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Cleveland Guardians to beat the Kansas City Royals outright. Personally, this is one of my favorite plays of the day and the reason behind that is because of how much better than Guardians have played than Kansas City this season.
We could look at this in a few different ways because the Guardians have struggled recently, but it’s the perfect time for them to figure something out and get back on track. They were able to come away with a 13-1 win against Kansas City on Saturday and this could be the start of them figuring it out on the offensive side of the ball after a few disappointing games.
Zach Plesac is going to be on the mound for us here and he’s been nasty against the Kansas City Royals throughout his career. He’s held hitters in the Royals lineup to just a .252 batting average in 141 plate appearances.
MLB Predictions Today: Minnesota Twins ML (-105)
|Bet
|Rangers
|Twins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-195)
|-1.5 (+165)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Texas Rangers outright. The Twins and the Rangers are two of the more interesting teams in baseball and two teams that thrive because of their offense. The Rangers were able to come away with the first two games of the series and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick.
If Minnesota can come out and do what’s expected of them, they shouldn’t get swept. The Rangers have been playing better baseball throughout the past few weeks, but they’re still four games below .500 and it’s the perfect time for the Twins to add to their AL central-leading 47-40 record.
MLB Predictions Today: Houston Astros ML (-180)
|Bet
|A’s
|Astros
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-180
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.(-115)
|Under 8 (-105)
With our final MLB betting pick of the day, let’s go with the Houston Astros to beat the Oakland Athletics on the moneyline. The Astros are coming off a disappointing loss against Oakland where they ended up losing 3-2, but that shouldn’t happen again. The Astros have one of the best offenses in all of baseball and that’s been evident by their 123 home runs on the season, which ranks them at third in all of baseball. Houston also has a 2.91 team ERA, which ranks them third in the league.
When factoring in that the Oakland Athletics have the worst batting average in all of baseball at .209 as a team, this is the perfect recipe for success for Houston.