MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for July 6
We’re going to see many MLB games on Wednesday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for July 6th.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 6): LA Angels ML (-165)
With our first MLB player of the day, let’s go with the Los Angeles Angels to beat the Miami Marlins outright. The Los Angeles Angels haven’t necessarily been playing great baseball throughout the past few weeks as they currently sit in fourth place in the American League West and have only won three out of their last 10 games. However, with Shohei Ohtani starting here, it’s the perfect time to back them. Shohei Ohtani is going to be coming into this one with a 2.68 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.
He’s also managed to strike out 101 hitters in only 74 innings pitched this season. If the Los Angeles Angels offense can just do a little bit to help Shohei, they should be able to come away with a win in this one.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 6): Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-110)
With our second MLB play of the day, let’s go with the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Washington Nationals by -1.5 runs. The Philadelphia Phillies have arguably been one of the better teams in baseball throughout the past month and that’s resulted in them now sitting in third place in the National League East and are in striking distance to win the division.
Philadelphia is going to be throwing Aaron Nola and that should be great news for us. He’s held hitters in the current Washington Nationals lineup to a .195 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of nearly 30%. Philadelphias’ offense has also been clicking on all cylinders throughout the past few weeks as they’re coming off a win where they scored 11 runs against Washington on Tuesday night.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 6): Tampa Bay Rays ML (+105)
With our final MLB play of the day, let’s go with the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Boston Red Sox outright. The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be coming into this one at 44-37 and won the second game of a three-game series against Boston on Tuesday night. With this game being the deciding factor on who’s going to win the series, the Tampa Bay Rays should come out and be able to get the job done if they do things that everybody expects them to do.
They’ve had some struggles throughout the year, but with Corey Kluber getting the start here, it’s the perfect time to back them. He currently has a 3.91 ERA and has done well throughout most of his outings this season.
Best MLB Parlay Bet Today
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.