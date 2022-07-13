MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for July 13
We’re going to see many MLB games today to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.
How to Bet on the MLB Games Today
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 13): Miami Marlins ML (-175)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates outright. The Marlins are going to be coming into this one playing some decent baseball recently, winning six out of their last 10 games. They have lost the first two games of this four-game set against Miami, but with Pablo Lopez getting the start, this is a game that they should be able to win.
Pablo Lopez is going to be coming into this one with great stuff on the season as he currently has a 2.91 ERA and a 2.6 WAR. His FIP is 3.60 and he should be able to keep a below-average Pittsburgh Pirates lineup at Bay.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 13): NY Yankees -1.5 (-155)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Cincinnati Reds by -1.5 runs. The Yankees are just a much better team than Cincinnati as there’s a legitimate argument to be made that the Yankees are the best in all of baseball and that the Cincinnati Reds are the worst in all of baseball. The Reds are going to be coming into this one at 33-54 and the Yankees are going to be coming into this one at 61-26.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Yankees to continue building their AL East lead and continue being the best team in all of baseball. If the Yankees come out and do exactly what they did in the first game of this three-game series, besides the ninth inning of game 1, this should be an easy win.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 13): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-190)
With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s be all over the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Boston Red Sox outright. Shane McClanahan is going to be on the mound here for the Rays and there’s no better situation for us than this one. McClanahan has a legitimate argument to be made that he should be the American League Cy Young Award winner this season as he’s been simply fantastic in all of his outings.
He’s going to be coming into this one with Incredibles numbers on the year. He currently has a 1.73 ERA and has struck out 141 hitters in 104 innings pitched. He was just recently able to shut down the Toronto Blue Jays in one of his most recent outings where he threw seven innings and struck out 10 hitters. If we can get a repeat performance of what he’s pretty much done all season, this is a game that Tampa Bay should be able to win.
Best MLB Parlay Bet Today
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +294 parlay odds at BetOnline.