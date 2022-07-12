MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for July 12
We're going to see many MLB games today to profit from.
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 12): Baltimore Orioles ML (+100)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with our favorite play of the day and take the Baltimore Orioles to beat the Chicago Cubs for plus odds. Although the Orioles did struggle prior to the success that they found recently, it’s very interesting why this line is the way that it is.
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the worst teams in all of baseball this season and that’s been evident by their 34-52 record. The Orioles have looked great throughout their last 10 games, winning eight of them. This is the perfect time for them to continue winning games at a high level and keep building up to potentially even get a spot in the American League Wild Card.
For plus odds here, it almost feels like a no-brainer jumping all over the Orioles. If they can continue doing what they’ve done, this is a game that they should easily walk away with.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 12): Oakland A’s +1.5 (-130)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Oakland Athletics to cover the +1.5 runs spread against the Texas Rangers. Putting money on the Athletics is never a great idea as they’re currently 29-58, but James Kaprielian is going to be on the ground and he should be able to help us out here. He’s done a decent job against the current Texas Rangers lineup throughout his career as he’s held hitters to an average exit velocity below 89 MPH.
Glenn Otto is going to be on the mound here for the Texas Rangers and the current Athletics lineup is hitting .353 against him and has an xSLG of .637.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 12): San Diego Padres ML (-135)
With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the San Diego Padres to beat Colorado Rockies outright. The Padres are going to be coming into this one playing decent baseball throughout the season as they’re currently 49-38, but have struggled recently. The Padres have only managed to win three out of their last 10 games and are coming off some losses that should be a wake-up call to this team.
San Diego has been one of the better teams in all of baseball for most parts of the season because of their elite pitching. They currently have a 3.64 team ERA and if they can replicate doing things like that on the mound against the Rockies, this is a game that they should be able to win.
Best MLB Parlay Bet Today
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +515 parlay odds at BetOnline.