Midweek Notes: #11 Virginia faces VCU, Georgetown

Published Monday, Apr. 18, 2022, 11:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 11 Virginia (26-9) will play a pair of midweek contests beginning with a road game at VCU (19-15) on Tuesday at The Diamond in Richmond before returning home to face Georgetown (22-14) at Disharoon Park on Wednesday.

First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and 6 p.m. on Tuesday on ACCNX.

ESPN+ is a subscription-based service available for a monthly fee on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Wednesday’s home match is set to air on ACCNX, available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network. Additionally, Tuesday’s game can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday

Virginia: RHP Will Geerdes (2-0, 4.22 ERA, 21.1 IP, 9 BB, 19 SO)

VCU: LHP Campbell Ellis (1-3, 2.97 ERA, 39.1 IP, 12 BB, 35 SO)

Wednesday

Georgetown: LHP Andrew Williams (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 24.2 IP, 13 BB, 27 SO)

Virginia: TBA

Like this: Like Loading...