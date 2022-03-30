Men’s Tennis: UVA announces contract extension for Andres Pedroso

Virginia men’s tennis coach Andres Pedroso has signed a five-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

The two-time (2019, 2021) ACC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year is in his fifth year directing the Cavalier program. Last year’s ITA Atlantic Region Head Coach of the Year, Pedroso elevated a 2021 team that was unranked in the preseason to a No. 3 national ranking, while winning the ACC regular season and tournament championships.

Pedroso’s players have won two ACC Player of the Year honors, an ACC Rookie of the Year, three Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year, two singles All-America honors and two CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades.

Known for his recruiting talents, he has signed the No.2 ranked recruit of 2017 and the No. 1 ranked recruit of 2019. He has led his teams to be ranked in the top-10 in each of the last four seasons and has earned an NCAA Championship invitation every year except the COVID-canceled 2020 season.

“Andres has done an outstanding job in his dual role as the director of our tennis programs and the men’s head coach,” Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “He was instrumental in the addition of our new outdoor Tennis Complex at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, guided our team to last year’s ACC Championship and continues to attract some of the top amateur players in the world to attend UVA. His student-athletes have been outstanding ambassadors for our University and have been equally remarkable in their academic pursuits. Andres brings great leadership to our tennis programs and we are excited to announce a long-term commitment for him to continue to advance Virginia tennis.”

“I would like to thank President Ryan and Carla Williams for continuing to believe in my leadership and for the honor of being a head coach at the University of Virginia,” Pedroso said. “It truly is a privilege to be a part of our University, and I am grateful for every day that I have the opportunity to work alongside Sara O’Leary in coaching and mentoring our men’s and women’s tennis student-athletes. I’d also like to especially thank our associate head coach, Scott Brown, for all of his amazing work over the past five years, as well as all of our student-athletes, their families, our alumni and fans for their incredible commitment and support. UVA Tennis will continue to be a total team effort, and my family and I feel truly blessed to be a part of it.”

Pedroso originally served as Virginia’s associate head coach from 2010 to 2014. During that four-year span, the Cavaliers won four ACC championships, the program’s first NCAA championship (2013) and two ITA National Team Indoor titles (2011 and 2013).

Pedroso coached six All-Americans during this time, including 2013 ITA National Player of the Year Jarmere Jenkins, the 2013 NCAA Doubles Champion team of Jenkins and Mac Styslinger and ITA All-American champions Alex Domijan and Mitchell Frank. Pedroso was named the 2014 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and he was twice honored as the ITA Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year (2012 and 2014). After leaving Charlottesville in 2014, Pedroso coached privately in South Florida.

