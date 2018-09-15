Men’s tennis: UVA announces 2018-19 schedule

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The UVA men’s tennis team has announced its 2018-19 schedule, which includes several tournaments in the fall, including hosting one home tournament, and eight regular-season dual matches in the spring at their home courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club and Snyder Tennis Center.

The schedule includes at least 12 matches against teams that competed in the 2018 NCAA Championship.

The fall portion of the schedule kicks off on Friday, Sept. 21 with the UVA Masters. The tournament, which runs from Friday through Sunday (Sept. 23) at the Snyder Tennis Center, is a double-elimination tournament featuring top-level collegiate talent with the winner of the singles draw earning a wildcard entry into qualifying for October’s Charlottesville Challenger. In addition to the UVA Masters, members of the team will play in two collegiate tournaments, the Richmond Invitational (Oct. 5-7) and the Wake Forest Invitational (Nov. 9-11).

On the regional and national level, the Cavaliers will also be competing in the ITA All-American in Tulsa, Okla. (Sept. 29 – Oct.7), and the ITA Regionals (Oct. 18-23), being held this year in Blacksburg, Va., with qualifiers from the latter event advancing to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, being held Nov. 7-11 in Surprise, Ariz. Several players will also be competing in ITF Pro Futures tournaments throughout the fall.

The spring season kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 17 with the lone non-conference home match of the year, a contest against William & Mary. The home slate also sees conference opponents Louisville (Jan. 20), Wake Forest (Feb. 8), Georgia Tech (Mar. 22), Clemson (Mar. 24), Duke (Mar. 29), North Carolina (Apr. 12) and Virginia Tech (Apr. 14) coming to Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers will travel to College Station, Texas, this year for ITA Kickoff Weekend, being held Jan. 25-28. ITA National Team Indoor Championships are being held Feb. 15-18 in Chicago, Ill.

The ACC championships will be held at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C., from April 17-21. The Cavaliers have won 12 ACC championships and 13 regular-season titles.

The NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites to be determined the weekend of May 3-5. Super Regional play will be in effect for men’s tennis for the first time this season with the 16 remaining teams competing at eight sites (locations to be determined) on May 10-11. The team finals, featuring eight teams, will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., beginning May 16. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will take place in Orlando after the conclusion of the team championship.

Admission for all home Virginia tennis matches is free.

FALL SCHEDULE

Sep. 21-23 UVA MASTERS CHARLOTTESVILLE All Day

Sep. 29-Oct. 7 ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla. All Day

Oct. 5-7 Richmond Invitational Richmond, Va. All Day

Oct. 12- 21 Harlingen ITF Pro Futures Harlingen, Tex. All Day

Oct. 18-23 ITA Regionals Blacksburg, Va. All Day

Oct. 27-Nov. 4 Charlottesville ATP Pro Challenger Charlottesville, Va. All Day

Nov. 2-11 Niceville ITF Pro Futures Niceville, Fla. All Day

Nov. 7-11 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Surprise, Ariz. All Day

Nov. 9-11 Wake Forest Invitational Winston Salem, N.C. All Day

Nov. 9-18 Pensacola ITF Pro Futures Pensacola, Fla. All Day

SPRING SCHEDULE

January 17 WILLIAM & MARY CHARLOTTESVILLE 6 p.m.

20 LOUISVILLE CHARLOTTESVILLE 11 a.m.

26-27 ITA Kickoff College Station, Tex. TBA

February 1 at Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. TBA

3 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. TBA

8 WAKE FOREST CHARLOTTESVILLE 5 p.m.

10 at Boston College Boston, Mass. TBA

15-18 ITA Team Indoors Chicago, Ill. TBA

March 3-9 Canada ITF Pro Futures Sherbrooke, Canada

10 at USF Tampa, Fla. TBA

12 at UCF Orlando, Fla. TBA

15 at NC State Raleigh, N.C. TBA

17 at Wake Forest Winston Salem, N.C. TBA

22 GEORGIA TECH CHARLOTTESVILLE 3 p.m.

24 CLEMSON CHARLOTTESVILLE 1 p.m.

29 DUKE CHARLOTTESVILLE 3 p.m.

April 5 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBA

7 at Miami Coral Gables, Fla. 12 p.m.

12 NORTH CAROLINA CHARLOTTESVILLE 3 p.m.

14 VIRGINIA TECH CHARLOTTESVILLE 1 p.m.

POSTSEASON

April 17-21 ACC Team Championship Cary, N.C. All Day

May 3-5 NCAA Regional Championship, TBA All Day

10-11 NCAA Super Regional, TBA All Day

16-25 NCAA National Championships, Orlando, Fla. All Day

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web