Men’s Tennis: No. 12 UVA defeats Kentucky, 5-2

The No. 12 UVA men’s tennis team (5-1, 1-1 ACC) closed out its weekend roadtrip with a 5-2 victory at Kenucky (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Sunday.

Virginia picked up the doubles point and won the first four singles matches to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Kentucky won the final two singles matches in third-set tiebreakers.

The Cavaliers dominated in doubles, winning 6-2 on both the second and third courts to secure the point.

In singles, sophomore Gianni Ross (Chicago, Ill.) picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win over Theo McDonald over court four. Senior Aswin Lizen (Douglas, Isle of Man) followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Fabian Penzkofer on court six. Junior Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ryo Matsumura on court one. Senior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) made it a 5-1 advantage with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Cesar Bourgois on court three.

Virginia’s next home match is a showdown on Friday, Feb. 8 against No. 1 Wake Forest at 6 p.m. at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

#12 Virginia 5, Kentucky 2

Singles competition

Carl Soderlund (VA) def. Ryo Matsumura (UK) 6-1, 6-3 Enzo Wallart (UK) def. Brandon Nakashima (VA) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) Henrik Wiersholm (VA) def. Cesar Bourgois (UK) 7-5, 6-4 38 Gianni Ross (VA) def. Theo McDonald (UK) 6-4, 6-1 Kento Yamada (UK) def. #54 Ryan Goetz (VA) 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-4) Aswin Lizen (VA) def. Fabian Penzkofer (UK) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles competition