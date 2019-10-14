Men’s Soccer: VMI returns home Tuesday to face Furman

The VMI men’s soccer team returns home to Patchin Field for the first time in two weeks Tuesday as the Keydets host Furman at 4 p.m. in a Southern Conference game.

VMI opened conference play Saturday at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), falling 4-0. Sophomore Broden Schull made eight saves.

For the season, sophomore Brandon Hornung leads the team with three goals, and freshman Anderson Velazquez has two. Freshman Nathan Lam has compiled a goal and two assists while Richard Quispe had a goal and an assist. Cooper Duplantis and Fabian Munoz-Velasquez have also found the back of the net this fall. Michael Ogenyi has two assists.

Furman is currently 7-5-1 on the season and 1-0 in the SoCon after a 1-0 win over East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Saturday. Freshman Shaun-Chris Joash scored with less than two minutes left in the first half to propel Furman to the victory in the fifth annual “Quinn Game” for Down Syndrome Awareness.

Cole McLagan paces the Paladins with 14 points (six goals, two assists), with Conor Sloan close behind with 11 (three goals, five assists).

