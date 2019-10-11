Men’s Soccer: VMI opens SoCon slate at UNCG Saturday
The VMI men’s soccer team will begin Southern Conference play Saturday at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) at 7 p.m.
UNCG defeated VMI 4-0 last season on Patchin Field, netting three second-half goals to pull away. Broden Schull made 13 saves for VMI.
The Spartans are coming off a 1-0 loss at High Point University Saturday. UNCG (2-7-1) outshot HPU 14-4 and held a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.
The New Jersey Institute of Technology defeated VMI 5-0 on Saturday in Newark, N.J. in the Keydets’ last non-conference game of the 2019 season.
