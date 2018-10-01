Men’s soccer: VMI hosts Regent on Tuesday

Chris Graham will provide the play-by-play for the SoCon Digital Network broadcast of VMI men’s soccer on Tuesday as the Keydets host Regent University.

Date/Time: October 2, 4 p.m.

Multimedia: Live Stats – SoCon Digital Network

Location: Lexington, Va., Patchin Field

About the Keydets (0-8-1): VMI fought to a 0-0 double overtime tie Saturday at Howard University in a non-conference game. Keydet freshman goalie Broden Schull posted the first shutout of his career, keeping the Bison scoreless for all 110 minutes with eight saves.

VMI had an edge of 10 shots on goal to Howard’s eight, but Howard outshot VMI 28-19 for the game, including 6-1 in the second OT period. Schull made two stops in the final 10 minutes to preserve the tie.

The Keydets have allowed just one goal over the last two games, a span of 200 minutes.

About the Royals: Regent (Virginia Beach, Va.) dropped a 2-0 decision at Southern Virginia University Thursday in neighboring Buena Vista. The Knights outshot the Royals in shots (21 to 17) and corner kicks (7 to 6). Regent keeper Emmett Hamersley made 10 saves.

