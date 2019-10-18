Men’s Soccer: VMI hosts ETSU on Saturday

The VMI men’s soccer team will welcome East Tennessee State University to Patchin Field Saturday at noon as the 2019 regular season winds down.

The Southern Conference contest is just one of two home games remaining on the Keydets’ schedule before the postseason.

Multimedia: Live Stats

Furman defeated VMI 3-0 on Tuesday, but the Keydets held the Paladins scoreless over the game’s final 50 minutes.

ETSU (4-6-2/0-1 SoCon) outlasted Davidson College Tuesday 2-1 in Charlotte, N.C. Hauk Andreas Fasson and Gilbert Miller gave the Buccaneers a 2-0 lead midway through the first half and ETSU held on for the win. Furman bested ETSU 1-0 last Saturday.

