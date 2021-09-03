Men’s Soccer: PKs give Virginia 2-0 win over High Point

Published Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, 8:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Junior Andreas Ueland recorded a brace in the first half that proved to be the final score as Virginia won 2-0 over High Point on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA (2-0-0) took the lead early after a handball in the box by the Panthers (1-2-0) gave the Cavaliers a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Ueland took the penalty and converted after sending the opposite way.

In the 39th minute, freshman Nils Henry Orywol was fouled in the box to award Virginia a second penalty kick. High Point’s goalkeeper, Holden Trent, was given a red card, and backup goalie Ricardo Ceballos came in to make a save on Ueland’s first penalty attempt, but he was called off the line and Ueland converted the second opportunity.

Ueland recorded his second career brace with two penalty kicks in the first half. Ueland matched his career-high in goals and points, previously set against St. John’s on Nov. 30, 2019.

For the second consecutive game UVA played with a man up due to an opponent red card.

Holden Brown made two saves in 90 minutes in goal for the Cavaliers.

Oliver Gerbig and Ueland also played in all 90 minutes in the field.

“I think we played really well,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “I felt like we did a good job of getting into their penalty area and then drawing penalties. We also controlled the game. Once we went up 2-0, of course they went down a man, I think we learned some lessons from Western Michigan when they went down two men, we did a better job of controlling the game.”

Virginia will face Maryland in a neutral site match at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start on Monday, Sept. 6.