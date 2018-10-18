Men’s soccer: Defense keys EMU win

The EMU soccer men played spectacular defense in their 3-1 victory at Hampden-Sydney tonight. The Royals get back on the winning side of things improving to 5-3 in conference and 8-7-1 overall.

Hampden-Sydney started the scoring in the 24th minute on a goal by Sydney Spell Carr which would be the only shot on the goal the Tigers would have all match out of their 17 total shots.

The Royals would find the equalizer in the 41st minute when Dave Drafton (Alexandria, Va./Howard Gardner) passed the ball up to Emmanuel Boamah (Alexandria, Va./West Potomac) who tallied his second goal of the season.

The second of back-to-back corner kicks for EMU led to a Caleb Oakes (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) goal sent in off the corner by Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot).

The Tigers would play a man down after a red card in the 77th minute. The advantage gave the Royals enough room to defend any shot attempt Hampden-Sydney could attempt. Drafton added a late goal in the 88th minute with Erik Peachey (Lititz, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) picking up the assist.

The soccer men play next on Saturday at home against Guilford. Senior Recognition ceremonies will precede the 7:00pm match start time.

