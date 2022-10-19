Men’s Soccer: #24 UVA rallies late to earn 1-1 draw with plucky Hofstra

A penalty kick in the 76th minute knotted the score at 1-1, and it would remain there the rest of the way as #24 UVA and Hofstra finished with a draw Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (8-4-2, 4-1-1 ACC) were the aggressors throughout the game. Early chances materialized for UVA to take the lead as Triton Beauvois and Moritz Kappelsberger each recorded shots in dangerous areas, but were unable to hit the mark.

After a scoreless first half, Hofstra (9-3-2, 4-2-1 CAA) fired a warning signaling just how dangerous they can be when given the opportunity. Eliot Goldthorp, from just outside the penalty area, unleashed a right-footed strike destined for the roof of the net, but goalkeeper Holden Brown, with an outstretched right hand, forced it high of the crossbar to keep the game scoreless.

With just over an hour played, Virginia surrendered a free kick just outside its own 18-yard box. With a swing of his right leg, Ryan Carmichael stroked his shot under the crossbar and into the top corner of goal, just outside the reach of Holden Brown to put the Pride ahead on just its second shot of the night.

Following the goal, Hofstra threw numbers behind the ball in an effort to protect the lead. However, Virginia amped up the pressure itself.

Less than 10 minutes after falling behind, Daniel Mangarov carried the ball across the top corner of the Hofstra penalty area and was taken down to earn a penalty for the Cavaliers. Veteran forward Phil Horton picked up the ball with confidence and made no mistake from the spot as he converted to pull Virginia back to level terms.

The Cavaliers pressed on in the final 15 minutes as they continued to try and break down a compact Hofstra defense. Asparuh Slavov created what might have been Virginia’s best chance of snatching the victory as he curled a shot just wide of the top-left corner.

“It’s frustrating not to come out of this game with a win especially when they are able to score on one of the two shots we conceded,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “This team was resolute in defending with lots of players behind the ball, and they are really good on restarts. We gave them a dangerous opportunity from a restart which resulted in a goal. Overall, a draw doesn’t hurt us quite as bad, but we will regroup and be ready for another challenging opponent this weekend.”

The Cavaliers return home on Saturday (Oct. 22) for Senior Night when Virginia takes on No. 25 Wake Forest at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Information from UVA Athletics