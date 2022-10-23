Men’s Soccer: #24 UVA downs #25 Wake Forest, takes first place in ACC standings

A goal in the 63rd minute from Leo Alfonso lifted #24 UVA to a 1-0 win over #25 Wake Forest on Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium, vaulting the Cavaliers to the top of the ACC standings.

It was the Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-3 ACC) that took the first bit of sustained possession. Wake Forest applied pressure deep in the Cavaliers’ end of the field as the Demon Deacons rallied off four shots in the span of just six minutes.

Wake Forest’s best chance of the first half came when a shot from Ryan Fessler clattered off the woodwork and fell to Roald Mitchell who smashed it over the bar.

Virginia (9-4-2, 5-1-1 ACC) grew into the game and created a handful of quality chances later on in the first half. Leo Afonso threatened to put the Cavaliers ahead with 19 minutes gone as the striker made a devastating cutback into the Wake Forest penalty area, but his curling shot was blocked by a defender.

UVA began to assert itself as the second half progressed. It was only a matter of time before the Cavaliers broke through. With an impressive piece of skill in the midfield, Phil Horton darted past his defender and laid the perfect ball into Afonso who smashed his chance into the low corner of the goal to give the Cavaliers the lead with half an hour remaining.

The Cavaliers were able to remain resolute defensively as they withstood late pressure from Wake Forest to hold on to the victory and secure three crucial points.

“It’s always special to get a win on a night when we are celebrating our seniors,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “That was a great win for our team. Wake Forest is a really talented attacking team and not too many teams can shut them out like that in a game. Our team did a great job to get this win and put ourselves in a position to compete for our division and our conference.”

Virginia will hit the road for its regular-season finale as the Cavaliers travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on North Carolina on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.