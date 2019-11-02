Men’s Soccer: #2 seed UVA to host ACC quarterfinal

#2 seed UVA has earned first-round bye in the 2019 ACC Men’s Soccer Tournament and will host the winner of seventh-seeded North Carolina and tenth-seeded Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Klöckner Stadium.

The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start and will air live on ACC Network.

The Cavaliers clinched their first Coastal Division Championship on Friday (Nov. 1) with a 2-1 overtime victory over North Carolina. It marks the first Coastal title under the two-division format that began in 2014.

Virginia will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed, its highest since 2005. The Cavaliers have won four ACC Tournament Championships (1997, 2003, 2004, 2009) in George Gelnovatch’s 24-year tenure and a total of 15 all-time.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are available now online at VirginiaSports.com. Reserved seat season ticket holders for the 2019 season will have the first chance to purchase their same seats, as they will be held until 5 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 4) before being opened to the general public.

Fans can order tickets for the quarterfinal match online or by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821). The ticket office will take phone orders and handle in-person purchases during its normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tickets are also available at the Klöckner Stadium gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play.

Advanced sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission. At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of a participating school will be admitted free of charge with the presentation of a valid student ID.

Parking Information

Free parking will be available in the JPJ South lots and cars will have a vacate time of 4 p.m. to accommodate the men’s basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena at 6 p.m.

