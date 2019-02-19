Men’s Lacrosse: #12 UVA drops Heartbreaker to No. 13 High Point

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A fourth-quarter surge by #13 High Point (4-0) lifted the Panthers over #12 UVA (1-2) on Monday night, 14-13, at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA entered the final period with a 12-11 lead before High Point reeled off three-straight goals to take a 14-12 lead with 2:02 left to play.

Jeff Conner brought UVA to within one goal, 14-13, with 1:04 left to play. HPU won the ensuing faceoff and tried to kill the clock. UVA goalie Alex Rode forced a turnover and the Cavaliers had a chance for one more play. UVA attackman Matt Moore unleashed a shot with a couple seconds left, but High Point goalie Tim Troutner made his 17th save of the game to end the HPU win. The win for the Panthers is their second this season against an ACC team. They won at then-No. 2 Duke on Feb 6, 13-9.

For the third game in a row UVA scored first, but then found itself in a hole. With a 3-0 lead over the Panthers, HPU responded by scoring five goals in a row to take a 5-3 lead at 9:10 in the second quarter.

UVA used a 4-2 run to tie the game, 7-7, heading into the intermission. Grayson Sallade scored his first career goal to start the spurt. Ian Laviano scored twice and Dox Aitken tallied on goal during the run.

Related Content

Shop Google