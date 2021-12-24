Mendenhall: NFL will recommend Brennan Armstrong return for another year of college football

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall doesn’t need to see the contents of the letter that QB Brennan Armstrong is waiting on to tell him what the NFL thinks of him.

“The letter will recommend for him to come back to school and, like, continue to break every passing record and winning record in the galaxy, and then go on and win Super Bowls and be in the Pro Bowl and everything else you’re going to do after one more year of college. That’s what I think it will say,” Mendenhall said this week.

Armstrong is seeking advice through a formal NFL process before deciding on the 2022 NFL Draft. The redshirt junior has thrown for a program-record 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, his second as the starter at Virginia.

Armstrong, in the meantime, is preparing with his teammates for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl next week, which might be an indication of his thinking about where he will be next fall.

“I’m focused on the present right now,” Armstrong said Wednesday. “And so, I’m trying to lead this team to a, you know, a win, to send Coach Mendenhall and the seniors off, and just to spring into the offseason.

“You know, whether I come back or leave, you know, having a win into the offseason, that’s a great, it’s a great feeling. You know, you don’t want to go into the offseason with a loss. We did that last year, and it wasn’t fun. So, just kind of focused on that right now,” Armstrong said.

Mendenhall, who will step down as Virginia coach after the Dec. 29 bowl game, said he has already “talked openly” with Armstrong about his thinking on the NFL.

“I’ll be shocked if it’s anything different. But, I don’t know how to say it, the trust is such a high level that I, and the number of player personnel people that I know and general managers, the letter will basically say, with no more, come or go, like, there isn’t this whole evaluative thing, right. I’ve already got all that from the people I’ve talked to,” Mendenhall said.

Story by Chris Graham

